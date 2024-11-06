Illinois Football Lands Tywan Cox, Brother of Torrie Cox Jr., in Recruiting Flip
Tywan Cox, a Class of 2025 defensive back from Miami's Northwestern High School – and younger brother of current Illini cornerback Torrie Cox Jr. – on Monday announced via his X social media account that he has committed to the University of Illinois.
Cox, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound safety who is considered a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, made his decision after having committed to South Florida in June. In a sign indicating the results on the field may be starting to show on the recruiting trail for Bielema and his staff, Cox was offered a scholarship by Illinois in October, made an official visit to Champaign over the weekend and on Monday announced his commitment to the Illini.
Like his older brother Torrie Jr., Tywan is a bit undersized but has the speed and athleticism to make him an intriguing addition for Illinois. The Cox's father, Torrie Sr., played cornerback for five years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was an All-Big East cornerback at Pittsburgh.
Illinois didn't exactly put on a show in Saturday's 25-17 loss to Minnesota, but Cox must have liked enough of what he saw to make a quick change and commit to Bielema and the Illini. Cox was reportedly offered scholarships by Miami, Nebraska and several other majors.