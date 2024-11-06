Illini now

Illinois Football Lands Tywan Cox, Brother of Torrie Cox Jr., in Recruiting Flip

Illinois lands commitment from high school defensive back and younger brother of current Illini cornerback

Jason Langendorf

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) intercepts a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) intercepts a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Tywan Cox, a Class of 2025 defensive back from Miami's Northwestern High School – and younger brother of current Illini cornerback Torrie Cox Jr. – on Monday announced via his X social media account that he has committed to the University of Illinois.

Cox, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound safety who is considered a three-star recruit by 247 Sports, made his decision after having committed to South Florida in June. In a sign indicating the results on the field may be starting to show on the recruiting trail for Bielema and his staff, Cox was offered a scholarship by Illinois in October, made an official visit to Champaign over the weekend and on Monday announced his commitment to the Illini.

Like his older brother Torrie Jr., Tywan is a bit undersized but has the speed and athleticism to make him an intriguing addition for Illinois. The Cox's father, Torrie Sr., played cornerback for five years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was an All-Big East cornerback at Pittsburgh.

Illinois didn't exactly put on a show in Saturday's 25-17 loss to Minnesota, but Cox must have liked enough of what he saw to make a quick change and commit to Bielema and the Illini. Cox was reportedly offered scholarships by Miami, Nebraska and several other majors.

Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf is a longtime journalist who has covered football and basketball, among other sports, for ESPN, Sporting News, the Chicago Sun-Times and numerous other publications.

