Illinois Football vs. Minnesota: Week 10 Postgame Injury Updates
In No. 24 Illinois' 25-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday in Champaign, the Illini had three key players exit due to injury:
Dylan Rosiek
In the first half, linebacker Rosiek was carted off the field after making an open-field tackle. In his postgame press conference, head coach Bret Bielema gave the unfortunate news that Rosiek had fractured his leg and is already scheduled to have surgery this week. Rosiek will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Xavier Scott
After putting the clamps on Minnesota star receiver Daniel Jackson throughout the game, Scott was forced out of action and spent much of the second half in and out of the medical tent. Ultimately, Scott was unable to return to the field, but Bielema offered some good news on Illinois' elite cover man, saying that he doesn't expect Scott to be out indefinitely.
Hank Beatty
Beatty, who has seen a recent uptick in playing time, was capitalizing on his opportunity by making two receptions in the first half Saturday. In the second half, though, Beatty left the game due to an undisclosed injury. Bielema cleared up any confusion: “Beatty had a dislocation that popped open, broke his skin, so he had stitches and couldn’t come back.” Encouragingly, Bielema said he expects Beatty to return in two weeks (after Illinois' Week 11 bye) for the Michigan State game.