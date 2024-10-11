Illini now

Illinois Football Aims to Put on a Show Saturday for Packed Recruiting Room

A series of Illini football recruits will be in attendance on a day when the home team should impress

Owen Lewis

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini flags are waved after a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini flags are waved after a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Illinois football program is packing its recruiting room at Memorial Stadium yet again, this time for Saturday's home game against Purdue (2:30 p.m. CT on FS1). What's the significance? The circumstances are arguably more favorable than ever.

On what is expected to be a beautiful day in Champaign (where autumn can be dreary or delightful), the Illini will host a 1-4 Boilermakers team that was already struggling mightily before losing its starting quarterback for Saturday's game against a sturdy Illinois defense. And, not for nothing, the Illini will be dressed to impress.

Among the visitors on Saturday will be four-star recruits Cam Thomas (inside linebacker), Titan Davis (defensive end) and Dawayne Galloway (cornerback), as well as Keronn Lacey, Tommy Thies, Levi Mallette, Jayden Marshall and Grant Smith.

Also scheduled to join the visit are defensive lineman Isaiah White, offensive lineman Griffin Rousseau, tight end Grant Smith and quarterback Jershaun Newton, who have already committed to Illinois.

How many of the uncommitted recruits will wind up wearing Orange and Blue remains to be seen, but when the Illini put their best foot forward on Saturday – against Purdue and all around campus – they'll have one heck of a chance to impress.

Owen Lewis
OWEN LEWIS

Owen is a former Defector intern and an editor at BoxingScene. He writes about sports and various other things.

