Illinois Football Aims to Put on a Show Saturday for Packed Recruiting Room
The Illinois football program is packing its recruiting room at Memorial Stadium yet again, this time for Saturday's home game against Purdue (2:30 p.m. CT on FS1). What's the significance? The circumstances are arguably more favorable than ever.
On what is expected to be a beautiful day in Champaign (where autumn can be dreary or delightful), the Illini will host a 1-4 Boilermakers team that was already struggling mightily before losing its starting quarterback for Saturday's game against a sturdy Illinois defense. And, not for nothing, the Illini will be dressed to impress.
Among the visitors on Saturday will be four-star recruits Cam Thomas (inside linebacker), Titan Davis (defensive end) and Dawayne Galloway (cornerback), as well as Keronn Lacey, Tommy Thies, Levi Mallette, Jayden Marshall and Grant Smith.
Also scheduled to join the visit are defensive lineman Isaiah White, offensive lineman Griffin Rousseau, tight end Grant Smith and quarterback Jershaun Newton, who have already committed to Illinois.
How many of the uncommitted recruits will wind up wearing Orange and Blue remains to be seen, but when the Illini put their best foot forward on Saturday – against Purdue and all around campus – they'll have one heck of a chance to impress.