Illinois Football Star Named Semifinalist for Prestigious National Award
Illinois cornerback Xavier Scott's best season in Champaign has not been lost on the Jim Thorpe Award selection committee.
Scott was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Thorpe Award, which has honored the top defensive back in college football since 1986.
A junior from Riviera Beach, Florida, Scott has started every game for the 6-2 Illini and made 26 solo tackles with three interceptions.
However, stats alone never tell the full story of an elite shutdown cornerback such as Scott, who gets avoided by opposing quarterbacks and thus, has fewer chances to amass numbers.
Scott is more accurately evaluated by Pro Football Focus, which reviews a player's film to determine his single-game and season grades.
Scott's overall PFF grade of 80.9 is the highest on the team, and ranks No. 11 among all Power 4 cornerbacks.
But Scott is much more than just a sticky corner who walls off one side of the field for opposing quarterbacks. He's also an instinctive and reliable run defender in space.
Scott has yet to miss a tackle this season, and his PFF tackling grade of 90.9 is second among all FBS cornerbacks.
Scott will have a chance to become the first Illinois player to win the award and the first Big Ten player to do so since Iowa's Desmond King in 2015. Former Illini standout Devon Witherspoon was a finalist in 2022.
This year's finalists for the Thorpe Award will be announced on Nov. 26.