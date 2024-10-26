Illini now

Third-Quarter Update: Illinois Football Down 35-9 to Oregon

The Illini offense finally showed signs of life – if far too little and seemingly too late

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti sacks Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti sacks Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It took roughly 40 minutes of game play Saturday at Autzen Stadium for No. 20 Illinois to find something – anything – that worked against top-ranked Oregon, but the Illini offense started came around and started clicking at the end of the third quarter.

The irony: Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine's four-yard scoring run never would have happened if a weak, going-nowhere third-and-10 run from the Illinois 5-yard line hadn't ended in Ducks defensive end Derrick Harmon chucking Illini running back Aidan Laughery to the ground and picking up an unnecessary roughness call.

But Illinois' 16-play, 95-yard drive did take some steam off the Ducks' D and gave the Illini's own defensive group a breather it seemed to desperately need.

To put things in perspective, the third-quarter highlight for Illinois' D was forcing Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel into two straight incompletions to end his streak of 10 consecutive completions (capped by a 2-yard touchdown to running back Noah Whittington) to close out the first half.

So ... there was that.

End of Q3: Oregon 35, Illinois 10

Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf is a longtime journalist who has covered football and basketball, among other sports, for ESPN, Sporting News, the Chicago Sun-Times and numerous other publications.

