Third-Quarter Update: Illinois Football Down 35-9 to Oregon
It took roughly 40 minutes of game play Saturday at Autzen Stadium for No. 20 Illinois to find something – anything – that worked against top-ranked Oregon, but the Illini offense started came around and started clicking at the end of the third quarter.
The irony: Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine's four-yard scoring run never would have happened if a weak, going-nowhere third-and-10 run from the Illinois 5-yard line hadn't ended in Ducks defensive end Derrick Harmon chucking Illini running back Aidan Laughery to the ground and picking up an unnecessary roughness call.
But Illinois' 16-play, 95-yard drive did take some steam off the Ducks' D and gave the Illini's own defensive group a breather it seemed to desperately need.
To put things in perspective, the third-quarter highlight for Illinois' D was forcing Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel into two straight incompletions to end his streak of 10 consecutive completions (capped by a 2-yard touchdown to running back Noah Whittington) to close out the first half.
So ... there was that.