Illinois LB Gabe Jacas Earns Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Award
After a dominant performance in No. 20 Illinois’ 21-7 victory over defending national champion Michigan on Saturday, Illini outside linebacker Gabe Jacas has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Against the Wolverines, Jacas set career highs in tackles (13) and sacks (2.5), while also recording two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. Jacas, a junior from Port St. Lucie, Florida, spearheaded an Illini defense that held Michigan to its lowest single-game point total in a decade.
Through only seven games in 2024, Jacas has already surpassed his career-high totals in tackles, sacks and forced fumbles. With his big leap this season, Jacas finds himself at the top of two conference leaderboards:
Forced Fumbles
Jacas’ forced fumble against the Wolverines made it three for the season and launched him to No. 1 in the Big Ten in the category.
Sacks in a Game
No other player in the Big Ten has posted as many as 2.5 sacks in a game, making Jacas' big day against Michigan the top single-game total in the conference so far this season.
Jacas and the Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) now turn their focus to No. 1 Oregon. The Illini will face their toughest test of the year when they head west to Eugene to take on the nation's top team. The Illini are three-touchdown underdogs, so to have a puncher’s chance against the Ducks, they'll need Jacas again – as well as others – to deliver in a big way Saturday.