BREAKING NEWS: Illinois Dismisses DL Lere Oladipo from Football Program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Illinois football program has dismissed sophomore defensive lineman Lere Oladipo.

According to a university release, the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Tuesday night Oladipo, a Huntley native, was released “for violation of team rules” but declined to give any further details on the matter. The DIA statement did state however, that the university, the athletics department and football program “considers this issue closed and will have no further comment.”

Oladipo, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound sophomore from Huntley, had been indefinitely suspended from by Illini fourth-year head coach Lovie Smith after playing in the first two games of the season. Oladipo Oladipo pleaded not guilty to three charges of domestic battery in Oct. 2018 but all of those charges were dropped in less than two months allowing for Illinois to reinstated the 22-year-old to the football team in January. played in two games this season before his latest suspension.

The University of Illinois student allegedly involved in the 2018 case posted on Twitter allegations last month, which included photos of her bruised body, that the abuse by Oladipo continued after he was arrested and initially charged. The U of I student's social media posts initiated a response by the Illinois athletics department.

Oladipo played in four games as a freshman in 2018. The defensive tackle had a sack and a tackle for loss in the first two games of this season before he was indefinitely suspended again.