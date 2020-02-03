IlliniNow
VIDEO: Illinois Head Coach Lovie Smith On New Hires & Other Topics

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Lovie Smith speaks to media about his two new coaching hires and several other topics on Feb. 3, 2020.

Smith announced on Jan. 17 the hiring of defensive tackles coach Al Davis and defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey to coincide with the departures of Austin Clark and Gill Byrd.  

This past season Smith took Illinois (6-7) to the Redbox Bowl, its first bowl in five years, after clinching a berth with a thrilling 37-34 victory at Michigan State. Illinois trailed 28-3 in the second quarter and 31-10 entering the fourth before completing the biggest comeback in program history. Smith led the Fighting Illini to one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten history with a 24-23 victory over then-No. 6 Wisconsin on Oct. 19, 2019. Illinois entered the day as a 30-point underdog before James McCourt’s 39-yard field goal as time expired sent Illini fans rushing to the Memorial Stadium. 

by

StlIllini