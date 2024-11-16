WATCH: Illinois' Luke Altmyer Air Drops Pat Bryant for Deep TD
Illinois (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) discovered early on Saturday against Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) that it still has some fireworks left in its bag.
On the Illini's second drive, they picked up a quick first down on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Luke Altmyer to receiver Hank Beatty and were gifted an offsides penalty by the Spartans, queueing up a 1st-and-5 at their own 43-yard line. It was the perfect opportunity for Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to dial up a deep shot.
With three receivers lined up on the left side, Altmyer made a pre-snap adjustment, flipping running back Josh McCray to the right. On the snap, Illini receiver Pat Bryant, lined up in the slot, fired off the line about 10 yards before slipping outside and cutting upfield to get behind Spartans defensive back Angelo Grose and then outrun safety Nikai Martinez, who had been in shallow coverage over the top.
Altmyer then lofted a gorgeous deep ball on the mark, dropping it into the breadbasket of Bryant, who caught it in stride at the Spartans' 22 before cruising into the end zone untouched for a career-long 57-yard touchdown reception.
After kicker David Olano knocked in the extra point, Illinois opened up a 7-0 lead against the Spartans.