Illini now

WATCH: Illinois' Luke Altmyer Air Drops Pat Bryant for Deep TD

Illini open up the scoring against Michigan State to take a 7-0 first-quarter lead

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) catches a touchdown pass during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) discovered early on Saturday against Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) that it still has some fireworks left in its bag.

On the Illini's second drive, they picked up a quick first down on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Luke Altmyer to receiver Hank Beatty and were gifted an offsides penalty by the Spartans, queueing up a 1st-and-5 at their own 43-yard line. It was the perfect opportunity for Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to dial up a deep shot.

With three receivers lined up on the left side, Altmyer made a pre-snap adjustment, flipping running back Josh McCray to the right. On the snap, Illini receiver Pat Bryant, lined up in the slot, fired off the line about 10 yards before slipping outside and cutting upfield to get behind Spartans defensive back Angelo Grose and then outrun safety Nikai Martinez, who had been in shallow coverage over the top.

Altmyer then lofted a gorgeous deep ball on the mark, dropping it into the breadbasket of Bryant, who caught it in stride at the Spartans' 22 before cruising into the end zone untouched for a career-long 57-yard touchdown reception.

After kicker David Olano knocked in the extra point, Illinois opened up a 7-0 lead against the Spartans.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Will the Bye Week Help or Hurt Illinois Football?

How to Watch: Illinois Football vs. Michigan State (Week 12)

3 Key Questions Ahead of Illinois Football's Matchup vs. Michigan State

Illinois Football vs. Michigan State: Pregame Injury Report (Week 12)

Published |Modified
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Jackson is a University of Illinois student, an aspiring statistician and longtime follower of Illini athletics.

Home/Football