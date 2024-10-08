Illinois vs Purdue: Early Week 7 Weather Report and Game Conditions
Perfect College Football Weather?
October in Champaign has the potential to bake, douse, whip or chill football fans, and occasionally Memorial Stadium visitors are treated to all of the above in one sitting.
But this Saturday, when the Illini play host to Purdue, a day at 1st and Kirby – either in the bleachers or on tailgates just outside the stadium – should feel like a day at the beach.
As of Monday night, the forecast for Saturday in Champaign is sunny with a beautifully balmy high of 74° and winds up to 11 mph. Dare we call it perfect college football weather?
Come as You Are
Saturday is shaping up to be one of those gifts of an autumn day for which T-shirts, shorts and flip-flops work as well as a cardigan, caches and tennies.
With game time at 2:30 p.m. CT, you may want to grab a sweatshirt on your way out the door if you're seated in the West bleachers. Even a light breeze can cause a chill after the setting sun leaves that area of the stadium in shadow, but there may be no better conditions to enjoy a game in Champaign the rest of this season.
Take advantage while you can.
(Check back later this week for updated Illinois vs. Purdue weather reports.)