No. 13 Illini Open Big Ten Play With 92-65 Blowout Win Over Minnesota

FootballBasketballRecruitingOlympic Sports
Search
No. 13 Illini Open Big Ten Play With Impressive 92-65 Blowout Win Over Minnesota

No. 13 Illini Open Big Ten Play With Impressive 92-65 Blowout Win Over Minnesota

Illinois opened Big Ten Conference play with a domination of nearly everything in a runaway 92-65 victory over Minnesota.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois opened Big Ten Conference play with a domination of nearly everything in a runaway victory over Minnesota.

In a 92-65 victory over the previous undefeated Gophers, Illinois handled Minnesota in points in the paint (48-14) and fast-break points (23-4) as they the No. 13 Illini looked to get back on track following a disappointing Braggin’ Rights game loss last weekend.

With the two strengths of post play and transition offense easily taken care of by the Illini, all that was left was surviving an early barrage of three-point shots by Minnesota’s pick-and-roll action. After knocking down its first three looks from beyond the three-point arc in the first half, Minnesota (6-1, 0-1 in Big Ten) saw shooting went through a desperate cold spell that led to the Illini’s post offense and transition game to build a comfortable lead.

The plan for Illinois (5-2, 1-0 in Big Ten) seemed simple enough early and often Tuesday night as they attempted to feed its 7-foot, 290-pound center as much as possible. Kofi Cockburn would end the evening with his 16th career double-double with 33 points and 13 rebounds as the 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year selection did a lot of his damage less than five feet from the rim (12 of 15 from the field and 9 of 15 from the foul line).

When Illinois wasn’t throwing the ball into the post and letting Cockburn dominate, the Illini got a balanced scoring effort from All-America selection Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller. The quartet of perimeter threats combined for 43 points and seven conversions from three-point range. In his first career Big Ten game, Curbelo had a very active night that saw the Puerto Rico native flirt with a triple-double and end with nine points, nine assists and six rebounds in just 23 minutes.

Minnesota was led by All-Big Ten guard Marcus Carr’s 16 points but nothing came easy as the Gophers shot just 7 of 28 from beyond the three-point arc and forced Minnesota’s NBA-caliber perimeter threat into a 3 for 13 shooting night.

The 27-point victory over Minnesota is the biggest for Illinois since a 86-50 victory in Champaign over the Gophers on Feb. 11, 1988. The Illini have won four of its last five meetings with Minnesota inside State Farm Center and two of those margin have been over 25 points. 

Minnesota built an impressive 6-0 record before the start of league play against a set of opponents that didn’t top No. 97 in the latest power rankings by Ken Pomeroy and never left Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

The Illini will have a five-day break before being scheduled to embark on a stretch of three games in a six-day window that starts with road games at Rutgers (Sunday, noon) and Penn State (Dec. 23, 5:30 p.m.).

zoom_2
Basketball

POST-GAME VIDEO: No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke 68 - Illini Coach Brad Underwood

USATSI_15319268
Football

No. 13 Illini Open Big Ten Play With 92-65 Blowout Win Over Minnesota

zoom_3
Football

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois OL Doug Kramer - Dec. 14

zoom_2
Football

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illini LB Jake Hansen - Dec. 14

zoom_1
Football

VIDEO: Monday Game Week - Illinois OC/Interim HC Rod Smith - Dec. 14

Screen_Shot_2016-03-07_at_12.21.29_PM.0.0
Football

COLUMN: My Assessment in 2016 of a Lovie Smith Illini Hiring Could Only Be Described One Way: Wrong

Screen Shot 2020-12-13 at 10.47.18 PM
Football

VIDEO PODCAST: Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette Bob Asmussen on Lovie Smith Firing & Illini Coach Search

zoom_1
Football

VIDEO: Illinois AD Josh Whitman Addresses Firing of Lovie Smith

Screen Shot 2020-12-13 at 1.46.25 PM
Football

(UPDATED) Coaching Hot Board: Who is Next To Lead Illini Football Program?