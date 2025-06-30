Four-Star Athlete Jacob Eberhart Includes Illinois Among Top Five Finalists
Four-star athlete Jacob Eberhart has more than 40 scholarship offers, and over the weekend the Missouri native (Kirkwood High School) announced his top five finalists for his college destination. Fortunately for coach Bret Bielema, Illinois made the cut.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior also included Missouri, Oklahoma, Alabama and Nebraska in his final choices, and will declare his pick July 12 in an announcement party at Sports & Social St. Louis.
At this stage, it would something of a surprise if Barnhart chooses Illinois. The fourth-ranked player in Missouri, Barnhart has visited his home-state Tigers six times in the past 12 months, and most recently visited Oklahoma, a little more than a week ago. Rivals' FutureCast has Eberhart picking the Sooners.
But you can never sleep on a college recruit's hometown state. And considering how many elite wide receivers and defensive backs Alabama has produced over the years, don't count out the Crimson Tide either.
Give Bielema and his staff credit for making Eberhart's top five, but Eberhart calling Champaign his new home next fall appears to be a long shot. Bielema and his staff have put together a great 2026 recruiting class, and it would get a whole lot better with the addition of Eberhart, but you can't win (or sign) them all.