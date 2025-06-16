Three-Star Edge Rusher Flips Commitment From Oklahoma State to Illinois
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has flipped his first recruit from the 2026 graduating class. Three-star edge rusher Jaylen Stewart had previously committed to Oklahoma State, but on Sunday he changed his mind and committed to Illinois, per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports.
It's a major swing in the Illini's favor. As a junior last year at Pearland (Texas), Smith racked up 52 tackles, nine tackles for loss and six sacks, and also saw time on offense at running back. Smith is the No. 75 edge rusher in the class of 2026 and ranked No. 131 in the state of Texas.
In addition to Oklahoma State and Illinois, Smith had 10 other Power 4 offers, including one from USC in the Big Ten and one from Auburn in the SEC.
Bielema and his staff continue to get it done on the recruiting front. Stewart is now the 19th player to commit to Illinois from the 2026 class, and when the recruiting class rankings are finalized, the Illini could very well wind up ranked inside the top 10.