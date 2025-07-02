Illini now

Four-Star Tight End JC Anderson Chooses Ole Miss Over Illinois

Anderson, from Mt. Zion (Illinois), committed to Ole Miss on Tuesday – the latest Illini football recruiting disappointment

Jared Shlensky


Nov 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema looks on against Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff have put together a top-10-worthy 2026 recruiting class, and it would have been even better if the Illini could have landed four-star tight end JC Anderson. Unfortunately for Bielema, Anderson, who named his top three choices last week, ultimately picked Ole Miss over Illinois and Auburn on Tuesday.

As a junior last year, Anderson had 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to lead Mt. Zion to the IHSA 4A state championship game, and he is currently the third-ranked player in the state and 10th-ranked tight end in the nation, per 247Sports.

Obviously, no program can land every recruit, but losing out on Anderson hurts. Not only was Anderson an Illinois native, but the 6-foot-6 tight end also would have been the Illini's seventh four-star recruit, per Rivals, and second four-star pass catcher after landing wide receiver Nasir Rankin a little over a month ago.

Still ,though, the Illini are in pretty good shape. ESPN had Illinois at No. 9 in its 2026 recruiting class rankings two weeks ago, and regardless of Anderson's commitment, will probably finish the season somewhere between Nos. 8-13. Illinois hasn't been able to say that for a very long time, and Bielema has a lot to do with it – even if Paul Finebaum doesn't want to admit it.

