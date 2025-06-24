Four-Star Tight End JC Anderson Narrows List to Auburn, Ole Miss and Illinois
Good news came the Illini's way on Monday when four-star tight end JC Anderson included Illinois among the top three finalists for his college destination. But will great news come Bret Bielema's way when Anderson, from in-state Mt. Zion, makes his announcement? We'll have to wait until July 1 to find out.
Anderson, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end, is projected by Rivals to select Illinois, but you know how projections can be. Anderson is the No. 3-ranked player in the state and 10th-ranked tight end in the nation, per 247Sports, and could be a huge asset for the Illini down the road.
As a junior last year, Anderson caught 47 passes for 535 yards and seven touchdowns, and who knows what he'll be capable of accomplishing this year? Anderson, who helped lead Mt. Zion to the IHSA 4A state championship game last season, has narrowed down his 35 scholarships offers to three possibilities: Auburn, Ole Miss and Illinois. July 1 can't come soon enough for Bielema and his staff.