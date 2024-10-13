Illinois RB Kaden Feagin to Miss Time, Coach Brad Bielema Confirms
Illinois' starting running back Kaden Feagin was unexpectedly sidelined for Saturday's home game against Purdue. An unspecified injury was initially cited.
Coach Bret Bielema ended the suspense immediately after the Illini's wild 50-49 overtime win:
“He hyperextended his left leg," Bielema said of Feagin, who reportedly suffered the injury in the Illini's Tuesday practice this week. "Right when it happened, it didn’t look great.”
As for the timetable of Feagin's return, Bielema was noncommittal: "I think, unfortunately, he’s gonna be out for a little bit.”
Feagin has racked up 306 rushing yards and three touchdowns in five games this season. With any luck, the injury won't be as severe as the shoulder ailment he suffered as a freshman last year, when his season was cut short and he required offseason surgery.
In Feagin's place on Saturday, Josh McCray rose to the occasion, scoring three touchdowns on 124 total yards. Bielema spoke fondly of McCray during the postgame press conference, recalling the moment he offered a scholarship to the junior from Enterprise, Alabama. Smart move, coach.