Three-Star Two-Way Standout Kenaz Sullivan Lands Offer From Illinois
No one knows yet where, or even at what position, Kenaz Sullivan will play in college, but Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff are high enough on his potential to contribute that the Illini on Sunday offered the class of 2027 athlete from Virginia.
Sullivan, a three-star defensive back/wide receiver for North Stafford (Virginia) posted 61 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups on defense and caught 33 passes for 676 yards and seven touchdowns on offense as a sophomore last year. Sullivan also got it done on special teams, racking up more than 300 yards in the return game.
Sullivan has 17 total scholarship offers, including five out of the Big Ten (Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Illinois) and another from the SEC (Tennessee). The 6-foot, 180-pound two-way playmaker is ranked as the eighth-best recruit in Virginia in his class. So far, Sullivan has visited only one school – Rutgers – according to Rivals.
Getting Sullivan on campus would be the next step for Bielema. And the way recruiting has gone lately for the Illini, we don't be surprised to find Illinois among his top five schools once he's ready to name them. Sullivan will probably start visiting schools this summer, and maybe a trip to Champaign will be on the itinerary.