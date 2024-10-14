Former Illini Kerby Joseph Finishes Off Dallas Cowboys With Interception
Down 47-9 midway through the fourth quarter Sunday at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys were desperate for any kind of a spark.
Dallas' Dak Prescott had already been benched after posting a miserable quarterback rating of 42.2, along with two interceptions. Replacement Cooper Rush had driven the Cowboys to the Lions' 5-yard line and was aiming to finally punch the offense into the end zone in front of the home crowd.
Kerby Joseph had other plans.
As Rush targeted receiver KaVontae Turpin in the back corner of the end zone, Joseph, a third-year safety for the Lions, undercut the pass and picked it off for his fourth interception of the season, which moved him into second on the NFL leaderboard in the category.
Joseph has been one of a few former Illini to impress early in this NFL season. A 2022 third-round pick by the Lions, Joseph has been a surprise as a ball hawk for Detroit in 2024. Although he was a highly effective defender who won All-Big Ten honors as a senior, he recorded just five interceptions over his entire Illinois career.
Joseph and the Lions head to Minnesota next Sunday to take on a 5-0 Vikings squad in a fight for the top spot in what’s shaping up to be a surprisingly competitive NFC North race.