Former Illini Kerby Joseph Rewarded With Record Extension by Detroit Lions

Joseph, a third-year All-Pro who led the NFL in interceptions last season, on Wednesday became the highest-paid safety in league history

Jason Langendorf

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrates an interception against Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024.
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) celebrates an interception against Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Few professionals in any line of work have enjoyed a better year than Detroit Lions safety and former Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph. But it just got that much better.

On Wednesday, the Lions granted Joseph a four-year, $86 million extension to make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, as first reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

After being drafted by Detroit in the third round and establishing himself as a quality starter in the Lions' defensive backfield in his first two seasons out of Illinois, Joseph had a monumental breakout season in 2024. He finished with 83 tackles and led the league with nine interceptions, including a pick-six, to earn All-Pro honors.

The 24-year-old Joseph already has 17 career interceptions in three seasons, and the Lions clearly believe his ball-tracking and steady wrap-up skills are an important piece of their long-term future.

Joseph will make $3.621 million in base salary in 2025, the final year of his rookie contract, before the extension kicks in. His $21.5 million annual salary and $86 million total contract topped those of the NFL's previously highest-paid safety, Tampa Bay's Antoine Winfield Jr. ($84.1 million at just over $21 million annually).

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

