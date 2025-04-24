Former Illini Kerby Joseph Rewarded With Record Extension by Detroit Lions
Few professionals in any line of work have enjoyed a better year than Detroit Lions safety and former Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph. But it just got that much better.
On Wednesday, the Lions granted Joseph a four-year, $86 million extension to make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, as first reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
After being drafted by Detroit in the third round and establishing himself as a quality starter in the Lions' defensive backfield in his first two seasons out of Illinois, Joseph had a monumental breakout season in 2024. He finished with 83 tackles and led the league with nine interceptions, including a pick-six, to earn All-Pro honors.
The 24-year-old Joseph already has 17 career interceptions in three seasons, and the Lions clearly believe his ball-tracking and steady wrap-up skills are an important piece of their long-term future.
Joseph will make $3.621 million in base salary in 2025, the final year of his rookie contract, before the extension kicks in. His $21.5 million annual salary and $86 million total contract topped those of the NFL's previously highest-paid safety, Tampa Bay's Antoine Winfield Jr. ($84.1 million at just over $21 million annually).