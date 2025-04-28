Illini now

Illinois Football Signs North Carolina Transfer Punter/Kicker Lucas Osada

Osada brings depth and more dimension to Illinois' kicking teams behind placekicker David Olano

Jared Shlensky

Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Illinois coach Bret Bielema already has a placekicker. David Olano converted 17 of his 20 field-goal attempts – including all 11 tries inside 40 yards – as a sophomore in 2024, and his position as the Illini's go-to-guy on standard field-goal tries and extra points is secure.

But in order to keep Olano's leg fresh last season, Bielema used backup placekicker Ethan Moczulski on kickoffs. The strategy seemed to pay off, as Olano excelled and Moczulski hammered more than half his kickoffs (38 of 70) for touchbacks.

Moczulski showed off a big leg, but unfortunately for Illinois, he took it west with him to the University of Washington. So what did Bielema do? He added a kickoff specialist via the portal: North Carolina transfer Lucas Osada. And not only can he kick, but he can also punt.

Osada was the Tar Heels' primary kickoff specialist last year, handling 59 kickoffs, 39 of which went for touchbacks. Don't be surprised if he takes on that role again this year for Illinois.

And who knows? Maybe we'll see him as the team's primary punter and/or holder. We've got all of spring ball left to determine that. In any case, expect Osada to get a shot at several different special teams roles putting foot to ball.

Osada, who still has three years of eligibility left, was a sneaky-good signing by Bielema and his staff. Moczulski was terrific last year, and he got the call on a couple of long field-goal attempts that were presumably out of Olano's rage. Perhaps Osada will even fill that void.

Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

