Illinois QB Luke Altmyer Earns National Honors for Week 7 Performance
Illinois QB Luke Altmyer had his critics and doubters this offseason, the result of a turnover-prone, injury-shortened 2023 debut in Champaign.
However, six games through his junior year, the former Ole Miss transfer is on track to have one of the best seasons ever by an Illini quarterback.
Altmyer was spectacular in Week 7 against Purdue and the driving force in a chaotic 50-49 overtime victory. He accounted for four touchdowns, including the clincher in OT to receiver Pat Bryant, and set a personal best with 379 passing yards.
And despite getting sacked five times, Altmyer kept getting back up and making big plays.
For his heroics on a day that the Illinois defense was unable to hold a big lead, Altmyer has been recognized by two national award committees.
The Manning Award named Altmyer one of its Stars of the Week, while the Davey O'Brien Award included him on its Great 8 list for Week 7.
Through the first half of the season, Altmyer has accounted for 15 touchdowns while throwing just one interception. His consistency and leadership have helped the Illini climb to No. 22 in the latest rankings while beating two AP Top 25 teams in September for the first time in program history.
With upcoming games against Michigan and Oregon, the Starkville, Mississippi, native will have a chance to showcase his development under offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to a much broader audience.
