Illinois QB Luke Altmyer Joins College Football Player of the Year Watch List
Quarterback Luke Altmyer is off to a great start in his second season at Illinois. National college football award committees are taking notice.
Altmyer has been added to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which has honored college football's most outstanding player each year since 1935.
Altmyer has helped lead the Illini to a 5-1 mark and a No. 22 ranking entering this Saturday's pivotal showdown with No. 24 Michigan.
Now in his second season as the starter after transferring from Ole Miss, Altmyer has elevated his play as a junior. He has tossed 14 TD passes, already surpassing last year's total, and has thrown just one interception, addressing his biggest weakness in 2023.
And while he's leaving the pocket less this season, his athleticism and quick feet must be accounted for by opposing defenses.
Beyond the numbers, which have been outstanding, Altmyer has evolved into one of the team leaders in Champaign. His toughness in the pocket and his knack for staring down pressure and delivering in the face of blitzes have become key trademarks of Illinois' ascent this fall.
Altmyer has a chance to become the first Illini player to win the Maxwell Award. Semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 12.