Former Illinois CB Nate Hobbs Signs Lucrative Deal With Green Bay Packers
Former University of Illinois and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs will reportedly sign a four-year, $48 million contract with the Green Bay Packers.
Hobbs' agent, Gregg Linton, has told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Hobbs is headed to Green Bay and provided details of the deal. Hobbs on Tuesday offered thanks and posted a farewell to Raiders fans on his Instagram account:
"Thank you for acceptting me as your own!" Hobbs posted, in part. "The love I received over the last 4 years has been overwhelming. I never ever thought a kid like me from LOUISVILLE would get a chance, like the chance I was given. Thank you for BELIEVING in me."
Hobbs, who played four years at Illinois from 2017-2020, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Raiders. After playing 16 games as a rookie, he was dinged by injuries over the next three seasons – though was an effective slot corner when healthy. He ended his Raiders career with 281 total tackles, three interceptions, three sacks and three forced fumbles in four seasons.
Hobbs, a 6-foot, 195-pounder, is expected to play an inside position in Green Bay (as he did in Las Vegas), though he gives the Packers enough flexibility to play him on the outside if needed.