Illini now

Three-Star Nebraska Running Back Commits to Illinois Football

Nelsyn Wheeler, a running back from Millard South (Omaha, Nebraska), committed to Illinois on Tuesday

Jared Shlensky

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema celebrates with player Kody Case (87) after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema celebrates with player Kody Case (87) after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Illinois offense appears to be in good hands for the 2025 season after quarterback Luke Altmeyer turned down a chance to return to the SEC and his blockers – the entire offensive line – return from last season. But what about the future?

The way coach Bret Bielema and his staff have been recruiting of late, the Illini offense could be even better in the coming years. Bielema already landed four-star recruit and two-sport Nasir Rankin. Three-star wide receiver Will Vala committed to Illinois on Monday. And on Tuesday, three-star running back Nelsyn Wheeler, from Millard South (Omaha, Nebraska) committed to Illinois.

As a junior last year at Grand Island (Nebraska), Wheeler rushed for 1,032 yards and seven touchdowns and had 10 receptions for 61 yards. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound speedster chose Illinois over multiple Big Ten schools – Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern and Wisconsin – and had 14 total scholarship offers.

Wheeler visited Champaign over the weekend, and that seemed to be enough to convince him to commit to the Illini. Wheeler isn't likely to play right away on offense, but with his speed and athleticism, he could capture an early role on special teams – maybe even as a return specialist.

Bielema continues to add to his excellent class of 2026 recruiting class – a quantum leap from the results of previous Illini head coaches of recent vintage. His 2027 class, already beginning to take shape, shows similar promise.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois' Jackson Buchanan and Max Herendeen Earn All-America Honors

Top Five Big Ten Returners for 2025-26: Braden Smith, Tomislav Ivisic and More

Illinois Basketball Extends Offer to Sharpshooting Class of 2026 Forward

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

Home/Football