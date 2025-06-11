Three-Star Nebraska Running Back Commits to Illinois Football
The Illinois offense appears to be in good hands for the 2025 season after quarterback Luke Altmeyer turned down a chance to return to the SEC and his blockers – the entire offensive line – return from last season. But what about the future?
The way coach Bret Bielema and his staff have been recruiting of late, the Illini offense could be even better in the coming years. Bielema already landed four-star recruit and two-sport Nasir Rankin. Three-star wide receiver Will Vala committed to Illinois on Monday. And on Tuesday, three-star running back Nelsyn Wheeler, from Millard South (Omaha, Nebraska) committed to Illinois.
As a junior last year at Grand Island (Nebraska), Wheeler rushed for 1,032 yards and seven touchdowns and had 10 receptions for 61 yards. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound speedster chose Illinois over multiple Big Ten schools – Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern and Wisconsin – and had 14 total scholarship offers.
Wheeler visited Champaign over the weekend, and that seemed to be enough to convince him to commit to the Illini. Wheeler isn't likely to play right away on offense, but with his speed and athleticism, he could capture an early role on special teams – maybe even as a return specialist.
Bielema continues to add to his excellent class of 2026 recruiting class – a quantum leap from the results of previous Illini head coaches of recent vintage. His 2027 class, already beginning to take shape, shows similar promise.