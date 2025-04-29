Illini now

Northern Iowa Defensive Lineman Transfer Carter Hewitt Commits to Illinois

Northern Iowa transfer defensive lineman Carter Hewitt committed to Illinois on Sunday.

Jared Shlensky

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Malik Elzy (8) and Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Ashton Hollins (2) lead the team out of the tunnel before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Malik Elzy (8) and Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Ashton Hollins (2) lead the team out of the tunnel before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sunday was a busy day for Illinois' football program. Multiple players signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents, on the same day Illini coach Bret Bielema pulled another talent from the transfer portal in Northern Iowa defensive lineman Carter Hewitt.

Hewitt, from Jewell, Iowa, will be the fourth defensive lineman to transfer to Illinois this offseason – James Thompson (Wisconsin), Curt Neal (Wisconsin) and Tomiwa Durojaiye (Florida State) being the others.

As a junior at Northern Iowa last season, Hewitt tied for the team lead in quarterback hits (three) and had 52 total tackles (4.5 for losses) and a sack in 12 games. He previously visited Virginia Tech before committing to Illinois.

It's unclear at this stage whether Hewitt, who has a year of college eligibility remaining, will play meaningful snaps for the Illini. But defensive coordinator Aaron Henry returns very little experience and production on the defensive line, so Hewitt should get his opportunities to claim game reps.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Wide Receiver Zakhari Franklin Signs With Las Vegas Raiders

Illinois Linebacker Ryan Meed Receives Invite to Eagles Minicamp

Illinois WR Pat Bryant Picked in Round 3 of NFL Draft by Denver Broncos: How He Fits

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

Home/Football