Three-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Visiting Illinois This Weekend
High school wide receiver Owen Cabell has been visiting schools left and right over the past seven days, and Illinois will be the latest after the three-star recruit from Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tennessee) visits Champaign this weekend.
It will mark the second visit to Champaign for Cabell in the past eight months, after the Illini offered him a scholarship last June and he later made an unofficial stop on campus.
The 28th-ranked player in the state of Tennessee and 140th-ranked receiver in the nation (according to 247 Sports' composite scores), Cabell landed an offer from Alabama a couple days ago – one of 21 total, including another four from SEC schools Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Tennessee and four from the Big Ten in Indiana, Wisconsin, Maryland and Illinois.
Cabell helped lead the CPA Lions to a perfect 14-0 record and second straight state championship after catching 43 passes for 943 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior last season. He figures to receive more offers over the summer, but ultimately may be difficult to pry away from SEC country, especially Alabama and his hometown Vanderbilt.