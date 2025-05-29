Illini now

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Lines Up Visit With Illinois Football

Owen Fors, from Barrington (Illinois), on Wednesday scheduled an on-campus visit to Champaign

Jared Shlensky

Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema stands on the field during a warmup prior to a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
It's one thing for a college football program to go after the top recruits in its state, but it's a whole different thing to land them. Illinois has struggled with the latter issue in the past – but not so much this year.

Illini coach Bret Bielema has already landed a number of the top players from the "Land of Lincoln," and three-star offensive lineman Owen Fors, from Barrington (Illinois) could be next.

Fors announced on Wednesday that's he has scheduled a trip to Champaign to visit with Bielema and his staff on June 6.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman has 15 offers, including one from local rival Northwestern, where he is scheduled to visit Friday. The No. 28 prospect in the state of Illinois and No. 96 interior offensive lineman in the country has offers from three others Big Ten schools – Indiana, Michigan State and Purdue – but no other visits schedule at the moment.

This isn't Fors' first visit to Champaign, which makes his return trip a promising sign for the Illini. Fors still has a lot of time before he has to make a decision, but expect Illinois to be one of his top three finalists.

