Illini now

Watch: Illinois WR Pat Bryant Calls His Own Shot in OT to Beat Purdue

Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant suggested the decisive overtime play on which he scored in a 50-49 win

Owen Lewis

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) scores a touchdown in overtime against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) scores a touchdown in overtime against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pat Bryant might have a future as a play-caller.

Bryant, Illinois' leading receiver, hauling in the 25-yard touchdown reception on the Illini's first play of overtime to account for what would be the decisive score against Purdue on Saturday in Champaign wasnt the big news – though it was plenty big:

The real revelation came postgame, in an interview segment with WCIA 3 News, when Bryant revealed that the play itself was his suggestion to Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. at the onset of overtime – a decision endorsed by quarterback Luke Altmyer.

Lunney gave the duo the go-ahead, and Altmyer hurled a missile over the top to Bryant, who high-pointed it at the back of the end zone to put Illinois on top.

After kicker David Olano's extra point, the Illini endured a couple hairy moments. Purdue threatened to equalize with a touchdown of its own, but a daring decision to go for two was foiled by an Illini blitz and a linebacker Dylan Rosiek's sack of Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne to seal the deal.

All told, Bryant finished with 104 receiving yards (a season high) on four catches and a touchdown during regulation. But none of his production was more important than that catch – or that call – in overtime. Watch your back and hold that clipboard tight, Coach Lunney.

Illinois Football Climbs to No. 22 in Week 8 AP Top 25 Rankings

Illinois Football Coach Bret Bielema's (Surprising?) Reaction to Week 7 Purdue Win

Watch: Illinois LB Dylan Rosiek's Game-Winning Sack Against Purdue

Published
Owen Lewis
OWEN LEWIS

Owen is a former Defector intern and an editor at BoxingScene. He writes about sports and various other things.

Home/Football