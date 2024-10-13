Watch: Illinois WR Pat Bryant Calls His Own Shot in OT to Beat Purdue
Pat Bryant might have a future as a play-caller.
Bryant, Illinois' leading receiver, hauling in the 25-yard touchdown reception on the Illini's first play of overtime to account for what would be the decisive score against Purdue on Saturday in Champaign wasnt the big news – though it was plenty big:
The real revelation came postgame, in an interview segment with WCIA 3 News, when Bryant revealed that the play itself was his suggestion to Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. at the onset of overtime – a decision endorsed by quarterback Luke Altmyer.
Lunney gave the duo the go-ahead, and Altmyer hurled a missile over the top to Bryant, who high-pointed it at the back of the end zone to put Illinois on top.
After kicker David Olano's extra point, the Illini endured a couple hairy moments. Purdue threatened to equalize with a touchdown of its own, but a daring decision to go for two was foiled by an Illini blitz and a linebacker Dylan Rosiek's sack of Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne to seal the deal.
All told, Bryant finished with 104 receiving yards (a season high) on four catches and a touchdown during regulation. But none of his production was more important than that catch – or that call – in overtime. Watch your back and hold that clipboard tight, Coach Lunney.