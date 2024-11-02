Injury Update: Illinois WR Pat Bryant Set for Second Half vs. Minnesota
Shaken up at the end of the first half, Bryant was back on the field after halftime
In this story:
Questionable for No. 24 Illinois' game against Minnesota on Saturday at Champaign's Memorial Stadium after spending all week in concussion protocol, receiver Pat Bryant made the start against the Gophers.
But by halftime, with Minnesota staking itself to a 13-10 lead, Bryant was banged up again. He seemed to get his leg twisted by tacklers at the end of a grab-and-go reception just before the half.
The good news: Bryant was back on the field for the second half. As FS1 sideline reporter Josh Sims noted in the broadcast, Bryant "tested that right leg out during the break, gave the thumbs-up and is good to go."
