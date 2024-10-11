Purdue QB Hudson Card Out Saturday: Impact of His Injury on Illinois Game
Purdue football needed a shake-up, but this isn't what anyone had in mind.
Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card will miss Saturday's game at No. 23 Illinois as a result of college football's concussion protocol, first reported by GoldandBlack.com.
The injury is an enormous blow to Purdue's chances against the Illini, now three-touchdown favorites according to bookmakers. Illinois has one of the Big Ten's stoutest defenses, and the unit's task Saturday in Champaign (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1) figures to become considerably more manageable against a redshirt freshman quarterback (Ryan Browne) making his first start in front of a sold-out road venue amid wind gusts that are projected to exceed 20 mph.
Browne has looked plenty capable in spot action across two games this season, completing 7 of 11 passes for 68 yards. How he'll fare under these circumstances, and against an Illinois pass defense that rates among the Big Ten's best, may be another story.
The Illini could try turn up their pressure by leaning a bit more into their blitz packages and occasionally disguising coverages in an effort to befuddle Browne, but the outcome may prove to have little to do with quarterback play. Purdue has been getting eaten up by opposing run games, and the Illini have a deep and varied group of running backs whom coach Bret Bielema figures to unleash as often as possible to control possessions and wear down the Boilers' D.