Illinois alum, 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans to Sound Siren at Purdue Football Game
Contrary to popular belief, Sean Evans’ biggest claim to fame is not that he is host of the beloved YouTube series “Hot Ones.” Of far greater import is his status as a University of Illinois alum. Or maybe that's just how it seems.
Evans and the Illini will toast to one another Saturday when the football program honors him with the coveted role of trigger man on the air raid siren for a 2:30 p.m. CT clash with Purdue, while Evans will return the sentiment by, well ... firing away.
“I’m the siren-sounder,” Evans said in a TikTok on the Illini's team page. “You know what that means: Illinois by a thousand this Saturday.”
Evans, a Class of 2008 Illinois grad, rose from humble copywriting roots to become the face of “Hot Ones,” an interview series in which celebrity guests answer questions while sampling increasingly spicy chicken wings.
Evans delves into the pits of mouth hell alongside his guests, often building camaraderie that sparks viral moments. (In fact, you just might recognize this familiar, sauce-spackled face.) The interviews become something of a team effort, then, with Evans encouraging his guests and reminding them not to rub sauce into their watering eyes even as he asks them questions.
All of this achievement pales in comparison to his time spent at Illinois, of course, where he majored in broadcast journalism. Alongside the opportunity to impress visiting recruits, Evans’ visit will be yet more motivation for the Illini to bring the heat.