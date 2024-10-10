College Football's 8 Most Surprising Teams: Illinois Makes the Cut
Illinois was a Big Ten afterthought in the preseason, picked to finish 13th in the 18-team league.
Fast-forward to today, when the Illini are ranked, having lost only to unbeaten Penn State on the road before last weekend's bye. Coach Bret Bielema has this program bucking conventional wisdom and eyeing a run at its first 10-win season since 2001.
Illinois has been one of college football's biggest surprises of the first half of the season. The Illini are joined by these seven schools that have exploded beyond expectations through the season's first six weeks.
College Football's Most Surprising Teams
8. Washington State (4-1)
Given up for dead after the rest of the Pac-12 left town, Wazzu has responded with upset wins over one-loss Texas Tech and in-state rival Washington.
7. Illinois (4-1)
The Illini are playing great defense, per usual, while getting more from their passing game. Illinois handed Nebraska its lone loss and upset Kansas when the Jayhawks were still ranked.
6. Arizona State (4-1)
For context, ASU has already surpassed last year's win total and is nearly doubling its scoring output from 2023.
5. Army (5-0)
Unbeaten Army is allowing fewer than 10 points per game and may not be an underdog again until the Nov. 23 meeting with Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium.
4. Pitt (5-0)
With Eli Holstein under center, the Panthers are No. 6 nationally in scoring after averaging a measly 20 points per game last year.
3. BYU (5-0)
The Cougars are the only team to beat SMU and Kansas State this fall, the latter in a 38-9 trucking.
2. Navy (5-0)
Practically out of nowhere, the high-scoring Midshipmen are contenders for an AAC title and a CFP berth.
1. Indiana (6-0)
With coach Curt Cignetti and QB Kurtis Rourke on board, the Hoosiers aren't just winning; they are dominating games that looked like toss-ups in the summer.
