Illini now

Three-Star Tight End Schedules Second Visit With Illinois Football

Will Vala, of Downers Grove North (Illinois), scheduled another on-campus visit with Illinois on Friday

Jared Shlensky

Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema stands on the field during a warmup prior to a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema stands on the field during a warmup prior to a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

You know things are getting serious when a recruit schedules a return visit with your school, right? Well, not always. But Bret Bielema and Illinois are undoubtedly hopeful after three-star tight end Will Vala, from Downers Grove North (Illinois), scheduled his second visit with Illinois on Friday.

Vala, who visited Champaign back in March, is scheduled to head south again in June for another tour. Vala currently has 19 scholarship offers but has thus far visited only Big Ten schools (Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin).

A junior in the class of 2026, Vala visited Indiana in April and is scheduled to head back to Bloomington at the end of June for a second visit there. So as it turns out, not only are the Illini looking to beat the Hoosiers on the field when they meet Sept. 20, but they'll also be hustling to get the best of them on the recruiting trail.

Vala, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end, helped lead the Trojans to the second round of the IHSA 8A playoffs last year and to the IHSA 7A state championship game two years ago.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Why Illinois Should Target Oklahoma Transfer Guard Duke Miles

Is Incoming Freshman Brandon Lee a Hidden X-Factor for Illinois Next Season?

Illinois Basketball: Which Current and Former Illini Got NBA Draft Combine Invites?

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

Home/Football