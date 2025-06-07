Three-Star Edge Rusher From Texas Makes Official Visit to Illinois
Tucker Ashford hasn't decided on a school yet, but if you believe in the predictions of recruiting sites, Illini fans will be happy to hear that at least one has pegged the Texas three-star edge rusher to wind up wearing orange and blue next fall.
According to Rivals Fan Future Casts, Ashford – from Fort Worth (Texas) Christian – has a 44 percent chance of landing at Illinois, the best odds of any school that has offered him thus far.
Ashford visited Illinois on Friday, and of the 22 schools that have offered him, he has visited only two others – Oklahoma State and Stanford. Although Ashford has visited Stillwater, Oklahoma, a total of three times already, odds are looking good for Illini coach Bret Bielema and his staff.
Illinois will also have to compete against Big Ten rivals Maryland, Purdue and Wisconsin (which have all offered Ashford as well), but having him visit Champaign first seems to give the Illini at least a theoretical advantage.
Depth at every position is crucial – but especially at edge rusher. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Ashford could make for a strong addition at a position where the Illini have virtually no proven contributors behind a handful of returners and transfer upperclassmen.