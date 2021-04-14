VIDEO: Illini QB Isaiah Williams on Spring Football Practice

Illinois senior quarterback Isaiah Williams spoke to local and statewide media following a spring football practice on April 13.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior quarterback Isaiah Williams spoke to local and statewide media following a spring football practice on April 13.

The topics included his team's spring preparations under new head coach Bret Bielema, offensive coordinator Tony Petersen and the quarterback positional battle between Williams and sixth-year senior Brandon Peters.

Williams played in five games and started four at quarterback last season where he finished 26-for-63 for 393 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Williams finished the with the 389 rushing yards, the ninth most in a

season by a quarterback in school history and finished the season No. 10 in career rushing yards by a quarterback with 405 rushing yards.

Williams set the Illinois single-game rushing record by a quarterback with 192 yards in his first career start at Rutgers in a win on Nov. 14. Williams also rushed for 102 yards on 15 carries in the season finale loss at Penn State.

Williams and Marquez Beason are Illinois’ two highest ranked recruits since Terry Hawthorne in 2009 and the highest combo since Arrelious Benn and Martez Wilson in 2007.

Williams was Illinois’ highest ranked quarterback recruit since Isiah "Juice" Williams in 2006. Williams played for head coach Cory Patterson through his junior year when Patterson left Trinity Catholic to become the tight ends coach at Illinois.

Williams was ranked the No. 1 recruit in Missouri by Rivals.com and ESPN.com and No. 5 by 247Sports.com.