Watch: Illinois LB Dylan Rosiek's Game-Winning Sack Against Purdue
On the first play of overtime in Saturday's bonkers Illinois-Purdue game in Champaign, Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. took a risk and dialed up a shot to receiver Pat Bryant. It paid off. The receiver climbed the ladder and toe-tapped in the back of the end zone to give the Illini the go-ahead score.
The electric Memorial Stadium crowd was quickly hushed by the Boilermakers when they found the end zone in two quick plays. Then the Boilermakers decided to go for 2.
Talk about taking risks.
Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne dropped back and was immediately under pressure from Illinois linebacker Dylan Rosiek. Browne tried scrambled backwards desperately to escape, but after being forced deeper and deeper into the backfield, Rosiek brought him down to end a 50-49 nail-biter in the Illini's favor.
The Illini improved to 5-1, and the hopes of a dream run to the College Football Playoffs stayed (barely) alive.