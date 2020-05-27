VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesday With Wagner - Hosted by Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner
Matthew Stevens
In this fifth edition of a weekly video podcast segment called "Wednesdays With Wagner", Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review reporter Joey Wagner hit three topics involving Illinois sports.
The topics Stevens and Wagner hit on for this debut edition are:
- Our take on Illinois athletics beginning to allow football and men's basketball athletes back on campus in June. What are the guy's concerns and were they answered by Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman
- Stevens lets Joey Wagner explain why it was important and inspirational to hear and see Bobby Roundtree for the first time since his accident.
- The Illini news ends by discussing the verbal commitment of 2021 three-star St. Louis product OL Brody Wisecarver and why his commitment is important.
- Finally, Stevens and Wagner discuss what they're still binge-watching during the COVID-19 pandemic.