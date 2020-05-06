VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesday With Wagner - Hosted by Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner
Matthew Stevens
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- In this first edition of a weekly video podcast segment called "Wednesdays With Wagner", Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review reporter Joey Wagner hit three topics involving Illinois sports.
The topics Stevens and Wagner hit on for this debut edition are:
- Illini football get a verbal commit from fmr. Mississippi State OL Brevyn Jones.
- Illini football get a verbal commit from a high school prospect: three-star DB Prince Green.
- When do the guys think we'll see football played again?