IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesday With Wagner - Hosted by Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- In this first edition of a weekly video podcast segment called "Wednesdays With Wagner", Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review reporter Joey Wagner hit three topics involving Illinois sports. 

The topics Stevens and Wagner hit on for this debut edition are: 

  • Illini football get a verbal commit from fmr. Mississippi State OL Brevyn Jones.
  • Illini football get a verbal commit from a high school prospect: three-star DB Prince Green.
  • When do the guys think we'll see football played again?
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mama Weston Knows: Mother Of Illini 2021 Target Brandon Weston Says Son Will Not Be Reclassifying To 2020

Illinois 2021 basketball recruiting target Brandon Weston’s mother confirms her son will not be graduating early from Morgan Park High School.

Matthew Stevens

New Illini Commit Hopes Opportunity To Play Offense and Defense Emerges

New 2021 verbal commit Prince Green says the Illini coaching staff has told him he’ll get a chance to make an impact on both sides of the football.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Grab Verbal Commitment From 3-Star 2021 DB Prince Green

For only the second time in the 2021 recruiting class, and first time since December, Lovie Smith’s program gets a high school verbal commitment.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: MSU Beat Writer Joel Coleman Talks About OL Brevyn Jones

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated spoke to Starkville Daily News reporter Joel Coleman, who has covered Mississippi State for several years.

Matthew Stevens

Ex-MSU OT Who Left Program After Leach's Tweet Commits To Illinois

Illinois football adds another transfer to its program after the verbal commitment announcement of former Mississippi State offensive tackle Brevyn Jones.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Headlines - April 30, 2020

Illini daily news updates include info on Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo and Josh Whitman's reaction to NCAA's position on NIL.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesday With Wagner - Hosted by Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review hit three topics involving Illinois sports

Matthew Stevens

Illini Signees Adam Miller & Andre Curbelo Among ESPN's 2020 Top 50

Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo, Illini basketball, Brad Underwood, ESPN, Illinois, Morgan Park, Chicago, Puerto Rico, Long Island,

Matthew Stevens

Illini AD Josh Whitman ‘Encouraged’ After NCAA announcement on NLI

Illini, NCAA, name image and likeness, Josh Whitman, Board of Governors, Illinois

Matthew Stevens

Illini Headlines - April 29, 2020

We give you an inside look at the stories from the last 24 hours involving Illini sports

Matthew Stevens