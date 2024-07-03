Former Illini Linebacker Trulon Henry Charged With Child Sexual Abuse
A former Fighting Illini standout Trulon Henry has been charged with sexually abusing young girls in DCFS custody.
According to WGN-TV, Henry, 39, was officially charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and predatory criminal sexual assault for crimes he allegedly committed while working as a supervisor at Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness in the Bronzeville section of Chicago.
This comes as Aunt Martha's is currently under investigation into allegations of abuse by other staff members. Earlier in the summer, the Illinois DCFS ordered children not to be sent to Aunt Martha's.
A search warrant was issued for Henry on May 21, in which authorities say he was on the run. He was later found in Prince George's County, Maryland and subsequently extradited back to Chicago.
Henry was a standout linebacker for the Fighting Illini from 2010-2011. At age 19, he was convicted of armed robbery and served four years in federal prison before an Illinois coach gave him a second chance.
His story drew headlines including a feature on the Big Ten Network in 2010. He made Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2010 and won the team's Wright Commitment to Excellence Award in 2011.
Aunt Martha's fired Henry after learning of the allegations. It remains unclear as to how Henry's criminal background went unnoticed during an employment background check.
More on this story as it develops.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow.
