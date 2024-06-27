Former Illinois Guard Terrence Shannon Taken By Minnesota Timberwolves At No. 27 In NBA Draft
Former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon's collegiate career ended in disappointment.
He is now ready for the next chapter.
Shannon was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 27 pick in Wednesday's NBA draft. He is the first Illini player taken in the first round since Meyers Leonard in 2012.
Last season Shannon led the Illini to the Elite Eight, falling to eventual champion UConn. It didn't stop him from having a record-breaking year. He was named first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American. He averaged 23 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists on 47 percent shooting. He also led the Illini to the Big Ten tournament title.
After the season, it was revealed Shannon would have his jersey raised in the rafters at State Farm Center. He originally planned to enter the draft after his junior season, but decided against it after hearing from the scouts.
They wanted him to become a better shooter. Shannon showed he improved by shooting 36 percent from the 3-point line, a four percent increase from the previous year. Many draft analysts called him a "steal" because he is someone who can help a team immediately. At 23, he is one of the most experienced players in the draft.
"A kid that was basically told a year ago to come back and work on your three," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "He shot 37 percent compared to the [32 percent] he did before."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
Twitter: @IlliniNowOnSI