Former Illinois Player Marcus Domask To Work Out For The Miami Heat
Former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Marcus Domask is beginning the NBA draft rounds.
Domask is set to workout for the Miami Heat before next week's draft. He is likely a late second-rounder at best but will probably go the undrafted free agent route. The Heat have had much success with developmental players. Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith both went undrafted before becoming rotation players in Miami.
Robinson holds the Heat's single-season 3-point mark while Highsmith was a key reserve last season. Last year the Heat were defeated by the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Domask averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists last season. He helped the Illini make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, falling to eventual champion UConn in the Elite Eight. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
A graduate student, Domask began his collegiate career at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He joins Terrence Shannon as Illini players giving the NBA a try. Shannon is expected to be chosen in the first round of the draft in June. Hawkins and Domask are second-rounders at best but could go the undrafted rookie free agent route.
Senior forward Coleman Hawkins withdrew his name from the draft so he could return to school. Last week he announced he was transferring to Kansas State. He reportedly signed an NIL deal worth more than $2 million.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com