FSU Transfer Dennis Briggs Already Making Impact On Illini Defensive Line
When it comes to seeking guidance on how, Illinois senior outside linebacker Seth Coleman looks to senior defensive lineman transfer Dennis Briggs Jr.
There is no better example than Briggs Jr.
Last year he helped lead the Florida State Seminoles to the ACC championship on the way to an undefeated season. He finished his time at FSU with 78 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections and 10 starts in 49 appearances.
With one year of eligibility left, his addition to the Fighting Illini is a bonus in terms of helping to revitalize the defense and bringing winning pedigree.
At Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Coleman spoke on how much Briggs Jr. has helped.
"I talk to Dennis Briggs," he said. "Dennis played on a 12-0 team like just learning from that guy on how they practice, what they did to be able to do that feat. It was amazing to see. Now we try to apply that to us."
Briggs, who arrived in the spring, has already made the adjustment to the new surroundings.
"Football is football at the end, just being able to come in and get comfortable and learn the scheme," Briggs said during the spring. "It was really a quick transition. I got set up pretty quick."
Briggs is viewing it as another chance to show his capabilities.
"Just show me, just the show the dominate person I can be and show where I can go," Briggs said.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.