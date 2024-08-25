Illini Captains Show "Strong Leadership" When Given Chance To Address Team
Coach Bret Bielema gave the captains of this year's Illini football team all the chance to speak directly to their teammates earlier this week.
Center Josh Kruetz stepped to the podium first.
"Josh Kreutz started off with a message that is Josh Kreutz," Bielema said. "For them to hear that, and the epitome of what that is."
Defensive back Miles Scott, a walk-on in 2021, was next. He has since worked his way up on the team from having zero defensive statistics in 2022 to 48 solo tackles last season.
"For those in the room who didn't know his story, he talked about coming in as a walk-on, playing on offense, transitioning to defense."
Receiver Pat Bryant started at Illinois before Bielema was hired but has earned from the coaches. In the past three seasons, Bryant has accumulated 1,111 yards.
"He [Bryant] talked about coming, we had actually signed him with me not being the head coach," Bielema said. "He told that journey of earning the coaches' respect in that first year."
The meeting ended after Josh Gesky's speech, causing the other captains to get left out. Gesky's delivery was that powerful.
"I had two or three guys that wanted to talk," Bielema said. "After he got done talking, the players stood up and went crazy. I just said, `Hey, we're gonna walk out on this one. It's a walk-off homer."
Illini fans can only hope their leadership leads to victories on the field.
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
