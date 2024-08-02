Illini Center Josh Kreutz Says Being A Leader Means Being Yourself
Leadership comes in many forms. Some chose to be vocal while some lead by example.
Illinois Fighting Illini's starting center Josh Kreutz understands authenticity is a major aspect of leadership.
“I think being a leader is being yourself,” Kreutz said. “Putting in the hard work at practice. Calling on your guys when you have to. But I think being yourself is the best way to be a leader.”
Kreutz will be counted on as the leader of the offensive line. He is looking to build off his sophomore season, where he started all 12 games at center. He was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.
During practice this fall, he says the way he shows such leadership is not trying to be perfect. He practices hard as he can while working on getting everybody together.
“I just try to practice hard and try to do all the little things right,” he said. “Try to be in the details even though I’m not perfect. Try and get all of our guys going and put everyone in the right spots. Do what a center does.”
Kreutz is the son of six-time Pro Bowl center Olin Kreutz, who played for the Chicago Bears from 1998-2010. So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two on what it takes to be an effective center.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI