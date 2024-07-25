Illini Coach Bret Bielema Excited About Josh McCray, Depth Amongst Running Backs
The Fighting Illini want to ensure their running backs are healthy this year.
After an injury-plagued season, they have four quality backs returning along with a freshman looking to make an impact.
It has coach Bret Bielema excited.
"I would say I don't think we have a 1A, I think we got a 1A, B, C, and D," he said at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. "I'm super excited."
Josh McCray is back after a season he played only five games before a neck injury caused him to miss the rest of the season.
"I think Josh McCray is the best he has ever looked," Bielema said. "I'm really impressed with where he is at."
Kaden Feagin is coming off a great freshman season in which he finished 10th in the Big Ten in rushing yards during conference games (405) while also being named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. Bielema spoke of how Feagin's athleticism has exceeded expectations.
"Kaden Feagin just continues to do things that we haven't seen before," he said. "Our strength coaches tells me numbers he puts up that are just mindboggling for his size frame."
Sophomore Aidan Laughery is also back after missing the final three games with an injury.
"If you polled our coaches, you probably would say that is the most improved player in our program from a year ago at this time to where he is now," Bielema said. "Had limits of that last year you saw glimpses, but what we've seen everyday in spring and fall."
Sophomore Jordan Anderson tweaked a hamstring recently but is expected back for the start of fall camp.
Finally, freshman Ca'Lil Valentine has already made an impression.
"Ca'Lil Valentine is an impressive young man in his first month or two with the program," Bielema said. "Super excited about that group and see where they go."
