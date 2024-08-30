Illini DB Miles Scott Has Huge Defensive Impact In Season-Opener
The Fighting Illini defense was dominant in the 45-0 victory against Eastern Illinois.
Not only did they get the shutout, they forced four turnovers. Junior defensive back and team captain Miles Scott was responsible for two.
In the first quarter, Scott forced the first fumble of his career when the Panthers were driving. Illinois senior outside linebacker Seth Coleman recovered.
Afterward, the Illini went on a 10-play, 77-yard drive. It ended with Luke Altmyer finding Pat Bryant for a 15-yard touchdown.
Then on the first play of the second quarter, Scott picked up his first career interception. It resulted in a 26-yard field goal by David Olano.
"We were in Cover Two right here, "Scott said. "The quarterback never looked anywhere else. He was just looking dead down the middle, so I went over and showed my presence early. He kept staring over there, so I just picked the ball off. That was it."
Scott says forcing turnovers was a key focus in practice. He also said it is a huge emphasis the remainder of the season.
“Turnovers carried over from practice,” he said. “The competition we introduced in fall camp. Man it showed up today. We just need that to show up every game. Like we always got to take the ball away. That’s our main goal on defense. How can we get the offense more opportunities?”
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
