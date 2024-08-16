Illini DB Matthew Bailey Expected Full Go This Week After Slight Injury Setback
Last year was tough for Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey.
He missed the majority of the season with ankle and shoulder injuries. Training camp this fall started with another minor setback but he is expected ready for the season opener despite being held out of the second scrimmage earlier this week.
"Back in maybe Week 1, Week 2, [he] had kind of a soft tissue issue, reaggravated it," Illinois coach Bielema said. "Just where he was strength-wise, we just didn't want to put him in a position to go out there unless he was full strength. "
Bielema wants to be careful with Bailey because of his injury history. Bailey hasn't played a full season since he was a freshman in 2022. He finished with 10 tackles and three interceptions. He redshirted last year after ankle issue slowed him in September. He return play in week three against Penn State but sustained a season-ending shoulder injury.
It appears he will be available against Eastern Illinois.
"He was actually cleared, we just pulled him out of it," Bielema said. "The reason he was held out is ... when we do any Eastern Illinois or Kansas prep work, he stays involved with that but he's not fully engaged in all the other activities."
The positive is Bielema said Bailey's absence is a chance to build depth at the position. Sophomore defensive back Saboor Karriem had a solid scrimmage while Mac Resetich was the Defensive MVP.
