Illini DB Matthew Bailey Shows No Rust After Returning From Season-Ending Injuries
After ankle and shoulder injuries last season, Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey entered this season looking to see if he lost a step.
It only took one play to realize he was back to normal. On his first snap, Bailey recorded a tackle for loss on a blitz.
“I got a TFL and I was like, ‘all right let go. you got my juices flowing."' Bailey said.
Bailey is expected to play a key role in Saturday's big game against No. 20 Kansas. The Jayhawks feature a dynamic offense led by dual-threat quarterback Jalon Daniels.
With six tackles, including four solos, Bailey proved he is fully healed from the injuries that caused him to miss 11 of 12 games last year. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Bailey was just content with contributing again after the adversity.
"It was very satisfying after all the work I put in being out as well as coming back," Bailey said. "It kind of allowed me to trust myself a lot more."
The goal now is simple: remain healthy while refusing to look back on the past. That comfort will come with each game.
"Early on, I was kind of feeling things out because I hadn't played in so long, like actual tackle football against someone else," Bailey said. "That was good but even throughout the game, I got more and more comfortable."
