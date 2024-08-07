Illini DB Torrie Cox Jr. Praised For Ability To Overcome Physical Roadblocks
Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. may not have the height to match-up against taller receivers, but finds ways to get the job done.
The 5-foot-9 rising senior compensates with his quickness and versatility.
"No doubt he has some versatility and a lot of times it happens natural in what he do defensively,” cornerbacks coach Corey Parker said. “He’ll play inside a slot or play outside. Dude is quick as a cat. He’s quick and he’s smart and he always puts himself in great position because he’s been a short guy all his life."
He spent three seasons with the Ohio Bobcats, where he recorded four interceptions and 61 solo tackles. Parker says Cox goes out of his way to make big plays.
"So he’s figured out ways to play big in big moments," Parker said. "So he’s made some plays in practice that you just take a look and you say “whoa!” you know what i mean you got a little bit of shock factor like he was able to do to do two jobs at one time. So he really takes pride in his work and we love that inside of the room because he never allows his stature to become a crutch."
As a result, he provides an example for others in his position to follow.
"He’s ultimately trying to show other guys hey these are some things that you need to maybe try to bro these are some of the things I do in this type of situation when I’m going up against a taller receiver because the receiver is always taller than him," Parker said. "So he’s able to give other guys a little bit of advice here and there on hey this how you maybe handle (Pat) Bryant when he’s down in the low red zone.”
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
