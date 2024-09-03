Illini Defense Leaves Everything on the Field During Season Opener
The Illini's victory over Eastern Illinois on Thursday was just as much about the defense as it was the offense.
Miles Scott had two of the four turnovers for the Illini, an interception and a forced fumble.
“Man it’s great, it just shows that when we harp on something, when we’re making a point of emphasis it shows up in the game," Scott said. "So like just imagine what else we could do. So we just gotta keep doing that.”
Along with Scott's turnovers, Dylan Rosiek had a forced fumble and Torrie Cox Jr. had an interception.
Cox was excited to talk about not only his interception but the defense as a whole when it came to the turnovers that happened during the game.
“We knew we was capable of it, we went out there you know like I said, did what we were supposed to do," Cox said. "But we need a touchdown, we gotta return one of them but it’ll come soon.”
Cox's finishing statement may not be too difficult as Scott had his first interception that he did not return to the endzone during Thursday's game.
The defense worked well together, bringing in 27 solo tackles, 14 assisted, and one sack with a loss of five yards. Matthew Bailey brought in four solos while Jaheim Clarke and Gabe Jacas brought in three each
